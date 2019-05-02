Speech to Text for Veterans Affairs commissioner: No evidence of mistreatment at Huntsville's Tut Fann veterans home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information. right now state officials say the state veterans home in huntsville is in the clear, and exceeding expectations after a state and federal investigation we wanted to know what changes residents and family could be seeing at floyd e tut state veterans home. waay 31's sierra phillips is live now with what she's learned, sierra? to watch the full news conference from today head to waaytv.com