Speech to Text for Stoltzfus hearing update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

blowers new information - a madison county judge has sentenced a man in a huntsville murder case to 20 years in prison. but he will only spend three years behind bars... michael stoltzfus was arrested in february 20-18 for killing a man in an abandoned apartment at the time... in march, stotlzfus agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter instead of murder. today - the judge sentenced him to a 20 year split sentence where he will spend three years in prison and five years on probation. larry marsili "the fact there was no intent to cause the death of mr. bolden but instead a heavy state of intoxication that lead to bad decisions as you heard me argue in there." a second man was also arrested and charged in