Speech to Text for Madison County manslaughter sentencing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news. a man charged with murder in early 2018 is expected to plead guilty this morning. not to murder. but to manslaughter charges. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what we know right now. casey? greg...alyssa... today michael stoltzfus will attend a hearing here at the madison county courthouse. he was charged with killing a man last february over a domestic issue. stolzfus and another man named james roman were charged with killing a man in an abandoned huntsville apartment building in february of 2018. police say the victim was attacked by two people-- and the altercation started over a domestic situation. both men were on probation when they were arrested-- stolzfus for a first degree theft by deception charge. after over a year, stolzfus will appear in court today for a sentencing hearing-- that begins at 9 a-m. again, documents say he intends to plead guilty to manslaughter-- instead of his charge of murder. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay