Speech to Text for Tut Fann press conference scheduled

happening today -- we're expected to learn the results of a federal investigation into a local nursing home for veterans. senator doug jones called for the investigation of the floyd e. "tut" fann state veterans home on meridian street after learning about two anonymous allegations of mistreatment at the home. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the veterans home this morning with a look at the investigation. live greg...alyssa...the commissioner for the alabama department of veterans affairs will be here at the tut fann veterans home this morning to address the allegations of mistreatment and neglect made by two former employees. vo in march -- senator doug jones asked the inspector general of the u-s department of veterans affairs to investigate the floyd e. "tut" fann state veterans home. this came after he learned two anonymous sources alleged the veterans at the home are being neglected and mistreated. we later learned the anonymous source were in fact two former employees-- and according to officials with the floyd e tut fann home-- they had been terminated with cause. the former employees reported the veterans are not properly fed, they have bed sores from being neglected, and a scabies outbreak wasn't properly handled. this morning the alabama department of veterans affairs commissioner is expected to formally address the allegations and to share the results of the federal veterans affairs inspection results. an august 20-18 inspection of the home found the facility "deficiency free" -- but the home has an official record of violations dating back to 2003. live as we learn that new information-- we'll be sure to update it on our website-- we'll also have a full report today on the waay 31 news at midday. live in hsv, rr, waay 31