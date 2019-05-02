Speech to Text for Park City Recycling fire

rr, waay 31 news. after two fires in 30 days-- the lincoln county e-m-a and a business owner are working to come up with a plan-- to ensure another fire never happens. firefighters were called to a small scrap yard yesterday after the fire broke out while crews were doing some work. it's the second fire at that business in about a month. waay 31's casey albritton is live with a look at what happened. casey? it took six hours to get yesterday's fire under control at park city recycling. and while crews were working to put it out, one firefighter was injured. according to e-m-a-- he has a concussion, broken ribs, and a broken collar bone. he is now recovering in nashville. this is the second fire at that same scrap yard-- the first one happened in april according to the ema director. it started while workers were taking gas tanks out of old cars and the fumes caught fire. yesterday's fire we know started when a scrap car exploded-- what we don't know-- is what caused it to explode. and that's what investigators are working to find out. the business owner told waay 31 he will do whatever it takes to make sure this doesn't happen again at his scrap yard. and the e-m-a is working with him to come up with a plan over the next week. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.