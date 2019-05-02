Clear

Judge Dismisses Jail Food Money Lawsuit

Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by former Marshall County Sheriff Scott Walls

Posted: May. 2, 2019 7:23 AM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 7:23 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within the past 20 minutes --we learned --lawsuit filed by former marshall county sheriff scott walls --dismissed by judge --walls sued back in february --unspecified amount of jail food money. --judge said "court lacked subject-matter jurisdiction." --"the plaintiff failed to state a claim upon which relief could be granted because under ala. code...any 'surplus' in jail food-funds may be used only for future expenses in feeding prisoners - not for a sheriff's personal income."
