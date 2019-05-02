Clear

Assange Refuses to Surrender to Extradition

Assange Refuses to Surrender to Extradition

Posted: May. 2, 2019 7:19 AM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 7:19 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Assange Refuses to Surrender to Extradition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

can read it free online. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --learned in past 15 minutes --extradition hearing for julian assange --adjorned until may 30 --assange said over a video link --he did not want to surrender to extradition --his lawyer said assange's health --rapidly deteriorating in prison --more substantive hearing planned june 12
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events