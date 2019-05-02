Speech to Text for Decatur named one of the cheapest places to live

blamed on the pills. new information..., the city of decatur was ranked one of the most affordable places in the country to live! according to a recent study, the cost of living in decatur is about 15-percent below the national average. waay 31's scottie kay was in decatur today where she talked with folks about just how affordable they think their city is. i spoke with several people who live here in decatur some who are lifelong natives, others who recently moved herebut everyone seemed to agree that decatur is a great place to live for many reasons. they say the cost of living is just another perk. pkg: jonathan creekmore, lives in decatur "my favorite thing about decatur is the big-town feel in a small-town area." jonathan creekmore just moved to decatur about a year ago, but so far, he really likes it. jonathan creekmore, lives in decatur "a lot of stuff going on in decatur, in such a small little area." when i told creekmore that decatur was just voted one of the cheapest places to live in the nation, he wasn't surprised. jonathan creekmore, lives in decatur "my wife and i lived in oxford in a two-bedroom duplex, that was about 800 square feet, for $850 a month. we moved here and we live in a three-bedroom house for less than that." i talked with other folks who've lived in different cities, and they agree, decatur is more affordable. tim rabideau, lives in decatur "especially compared to somewhere like nashville, which is also a great place, but certainly more expensive." kiplinger ranked decatur as number seventeen on a list of what they consider to be america's top twenty-five cheapest cities to live in. the study was based on prices for housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and other miscellaneous goods and services. all things tim rabideau says he considered when moving here. but he says that's not what sold him. tim rabideau, lives in decatur "it's a family town. low crime, a nice place to live with kids, and not a lot of traffic, so that makes it a great place to be." the study said decatur's economy benefits from being the busiest port on the tennessee river, and the city gets extra points for tourism, with places like the wheeler national wildlife refuge, and events like the jubilee hot air balloon classic at point mallard. jonathan creekmore, lives in decatur "i like to fish a lot, so i'm at wheeler a good bit. and we're excited about the new museum. it's definitely a place i'm going to take my youth group to when it opens." not to mention, decatur isn't far from other bigger cities and tourist attractions, like the u-s space and rocket center. jonathan creekmore, lives in decatur "if you can't find stuff going on in decatur that you like, huntsville is only a 25-minute drive away." after hearing his new home made the list of cheapest places to live, creekmore says he doesn't plan to move any time soon. jonathan creekmore, lives in decatur "we're going to stick around for a while." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news other cities in alabama and tennessee made the list! decatur, florence, anniston and dothan were mentioned. in tennessee -- morristown, knoxville, and memphis also recieved the