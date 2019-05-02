Clear

Troy University offers Tommy Murr

Murr picks up another college offer

Posted: May. 1, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

50 recurits. tommy murr is the nation's second leading scoreer. now the lindsay lane christian acadmey star has picked up another college offer, this one from troy university. murr is heading into this senior season. according to the national federation of high schools, murr ranks 32 on the all time scoring list for high school boys. he has
