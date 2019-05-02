Speech to Text for Scottsboro police scaling back on funeral escorts

dollars. new tonight... the scottsboro police department is scaling back on funeral escorts - and the chief says it's because the department is understaffed ... waay 31's sarah singleterry talked to people in the community today who have mixed feelings on the new policy ... alyssa white "i see from that perspective why they're doing that." john smith "i think it's very inconsiderate of the police station." the decision from scottsboro police to scale back their funeral procession escorts is getting mixed reviews from those who drive through the county seat every day ... john smith said police escort's are a part of southern hospitality ... and on top of that ... he told me the new department policy will only cause problems ... js "it is a safety hazard. there's a lot of traffic when the funeral goes through at the intersections, and with nobody stopping traffic, somebody's going to not realize what's going on and somebody's going to wreck." in a statement, police chief ralph dawe said the department will still use one patrol officer to help funeral processions get through the city's first major intersection ... but manpower shortages and more traffic are what brought on the change ... the chief also said his department has three or four funeral escorts to do per day ... on top of responding to emergency calls alyssa white understands why the change had to happen ... aw "i'm guessing there view is like 'we have more pressing matters to attend to than escorting a hearse or funeral procession" and although she is understanding of the department's decision ... she and smith agree the new escort policy might cause traffic problems ... aw "i think them not doing it is going to be more of a concern than doing it because a lot more people are aware of the blue lights and the cops being there and their presence that they are going to be more cautious around it." sarah: chief dawe said he regrets having to suspend their escort service but responding to emergencies has to be their first priority ... with four patrol officer openings and more officers possibly leaving in the future ... dawe says more than one of these scottsboro vehicles won't be working a funeral procession until further notice ... in scottsboro ss waay 31 news the chief added his department conducts about 300 funeral escorts per year ... the change in