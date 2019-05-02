Speech to Text for Firefighter injured while fighting fire

she took the baby from. new information... the firefighter who was injured fighting a scrap yard fire in fayetteville, tennessee has a broken collar bone and broken ribs to go along with a concussion... it took crews roughly six hours to get the fire under control... we first brought you this story as breaking news at 6. waay 31's kody fisher is live in tennessee... he's working to find out how it all started... the owner of park city recycling did not want to go on camera but ... told me they were loading a tractor trailer this cell phone video taken by an employee at a near by business shows how much smoke was coming off the fire... doug campbell, the emergency management agency director for lincoln county, tennessee it took a hundred thousand gallons of water and several different fire crews to finally get it under