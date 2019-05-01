Speech to Text for Counterfeit Money Bust Involving Teens

james clemens high school. new at six. another counterfeit money bust in limestone county, but this time, teenagers were involved. the limestone county sheriff's office recovered twenty fake one-hundred dollars bills being used by students at elkmont high school. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the sheriff's office with what they're saying after the unusual bust. scottie? investigators here at the sheriff's office are warning people to pay closer attention to the money you're handling. they say the fake money they found at elkmont high was bought online, and there could be more out there. james abernathy, lives in elkmont "i hate to see kids getting into stuff like that." that was james abernathy's reaction when i told him students were caught passing counterfeit money at elkmont high school, right across the street from his home. james abernathy, lives in elkmont "it's bad enough that kids are getting exposed to everything else. and, now, they're getting into fake money. that's getting overboard there." abernathy says he's seen fake money at other places... james abernathy, lives in elkmont "the gas station down here, they've had it. just about everybody has had it at one time or the other." and he's not the only one. terry hoback, lives in elkmont "i know at the dollar store, they were checking everything. fives, tens, twenties, fifties, hundreds." but neither say they expected it to be found at a school, or being used by children. james abernathy, lives in elkmont "some of them will probably grow up and probably do the same thing, because they were exposed to it as a kid." after hearing the news, both james abernathy and terry hoback say they're going to be more cautious about the cash they handle. james abernathy, lives in elkmont "you can take money and feel of it and look at it, and you can tell if it's real or not." terry hoback, lives in elkmont "it really makes you want to keep a check on your own. i think parents really should have a talk with their kids and let them know, you can't just take money from just anybody." this is an ongoing investigation, and deputies say if you notice that any of your money is counterfeit, don't use it. instead, you're urged to call the sheriff's office immediately. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news trim