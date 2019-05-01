Speech to Text for Small Business Incubator Opens

prisoners. new at five... entrepreneurs are getting a leg up in tuscumbia. a business incubator just opened in downtown. waay31s breken terry shows us how this is much more than just a store front.. look live: i am here in downtown tuscumbia at the shoppes at coldwater. five small business owners are now selling their products here but they are getting more experience in running a business than anything. chrisman- i could have a retail site in the next few years. patti chrisman started honey child clothing out of her house. mostly selling her children's clothing line at festivals.. the items got so popular she didn't know how to keep up with demand, or market her brand. chrisman- it's embarrassing when you have people wanting your products, how can we reach you, how can we get in touch with you.. well i can meet you in the walmart parking lot. it got to where i was doing that a lot. but now chrisman has a store front to call home at shoppes at coldwater in downtown tuscumbia, along with five other entrepreneurs. chrisman tells us, she lacked social media and marketing skills. chrisman- when i started coaching with ashley she helped me come up with a business plan. ashley morrow, who opened shoppes at coldwater, says these small business owners get marketing strategies and coaching from her and her staff. the business owners pay click synergy $250 a month for coaching and the space at coldwater. morrow- everyone needs that third party group that comes in and says hey let's look at your marketing, let's look at your social media strategies, let's look at your sales processes especially those small businesses that are growing out of that back bedroom that aren't ready to land in their own space yet. morrow tells us the goal is to grow these small businesses so one day they can open up their own shops. with guidance from morrow chrisman says the possibilities are limitless. chrisman- i feel like there is nothing holding me back from expanding and making it as big as i want it to be. look live tag: morrow told us businesses owners can stay here however long they want. it's dependent on their goals and where they want to expand to. in tuscumbia bt waay31.