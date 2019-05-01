Speech to Text for Humphrey's Closed After Fire

tab. new details tonight on the fire at a popular downtown restaurant! waay 31 learned how huntsville fire and rescue stopped the fire from spreading inside humphrey's bar and grill. you're looking at video from waay 31's skytracker... it was taken less than 24 hours after flames shot through the roof. waay 31's sydney martin learned more about the department's response and how it saved the adjacent buildings from burning too. nick lasater, owns business next door "we walked through our doors right here and we just see smoke covering washington street. you could barely even see belk hudson lofts." you're looking at what nick lasater told us he saw when he walked out of his business tuesday night. nick lasater, owns business next door "smoke just started pouring out of the kitchen. you could see it coming out of the bottle. really thick smoke all through washington street.' huntsville fire and rescue said it's crews thought they had the kitchen fire out about 30 minutes after they were called..but when they went back inside, they found a closet on the second floor that had flames inside. captain frank mckenzie, huntsville fire and rescue "if we didn't notice that it could have spread very quickly. we could have lost the whole building." lasater said he told his employees to get out of the building as they watched the smoke build... nick lasater, owns business next door "we had some of editors up there and i called them and said you need to get downstairs right now because they are evacuating our building." huntsville fire and rescue said it used three ladder trucks to gain access to the roof. it allowed them to be in position just in case the fire got out of control. captain frank mckenzie, huntsville fire and rescue"the reason we had three ladder trucks on scene is because the size of the building we were dealing with the one business but there are adjacent businesses on multiple floors." nick lasater, owns business next door "we were nervous because they were climbing on top of our building shooting down water onto whatever this might have been." lasater told us he's happy to know his business is okay... nick lasater, owns business next door "not so close to something that i own. that was worrisome for awhile. there was about 30 minutes where it was looking bad." huntsville fire and rescue said the fire was ruled accidental. humphrey's manager said they hope