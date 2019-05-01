Speech to Text for Permanent Record After Dropped Charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 6 -- a waay 31 i-team report is grabbing the attention of state lawmakers. the i-team dug deeper into the state law and learned - demorris lauderdale - will have a capital murder arrest on his record permanently - even though police dropped the charges. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now after speaking with state lawmakers about what can be done about this rule. guys i spoke with multiple alabama house of representative members within the last two hours, they all tell me they are concerned after hearing the charges for demorris lauderdale are permanent. we have been following this story for more than a month ... ever since 19 year old austin rich was killed in a huntsville apartment complex. police charged lauderdale with capital murder, and told us they had probable cause in the case. but lauderdale's attorney submitted surveillance pictures showing his client was in georgia near the time of the murder. lauderdale was released, his charges dismissed. but the state expungement law says those charges will stay on his record, because it's a violent crime. and he hasn't been acquitted by a jury. just one hour ago, i spoke with house of representatives member andrew sorrell, he learned of this situation from the waay31 i-team. he told me he's having the legislative service agency do some research on the current law and would consider drafting a bill! "i'm going to work on it because it concerns me whats being reported, about this unfortunate fellow, that he may have to go through life, paying for something he didnt do" i also spoke with house minority leader anthony daniels a little more than an hour ago. he said there are bills right now that address expungement, but only in regard to pardoned offenses. daniels acknowledges there is significant work to do on expungement and the current blls don't cover all cases like lauderdale's. reporting live in hsv - sd - waay31 news.