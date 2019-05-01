Speech to Text for Robots and humans working together at the Toyota engine plant in Huntsville

we're getting a look at how robots and humans are working together at the toyota engine plant in huntsville. workers there crank out 3- thousand engines every day. waay 31's steven dilsizian shows us how the robots help employees be more efficient. it might seem like something straight out of a movie... but at the toyota engine plant in huntsville, robots and humans coexist. take sot: jason abney - toyota engineering manager "a human can do many actions very very quickly and so in that quickness there could be some not as accurate placement" engineering manager jason abney works with these collaborative robots, or cobots, everyday. he says there was a higher chance for error when humans were working fast, doing monotonous work. but now - abney says the cobots take control of that. take sot: jason abney - toyota engineering manager "we want them to do the moving, handling, pushing work so our team members can focus on the critical thinking aspects of the project" take standup: currently, there are 8 cobots at the toyota engine plant. they perform repetitive movements that workers previously had to do, like moving engine parts from one station to another. takevo: toyota officials tell me they plan to introduce one new cobot every 45 days as they've seen success with the new technology. abney says there is a less than 1 percent failure rate through any work shift. and if you're worried about robots in the workforce .... take sot: tiffany gibson - visiting huntsville "like wow we are already there? to that point? and it just kinda worries me a little bit of if its going to replace actual jobs" abney says, worry not. the robots are intended for collaboration, not replacement. take sot: jason abney - toyota engineering manager "we never reduce the number of team members at our facility, we'll reduce the effort in that area and then take that team member to another needed area in the facility" and safety is not a concern. the cobots and work stations are filled with sensors... get too close and the automated machine freezes. take sot: jason abney - toyota engineering manager "they will react and stop if they have any resistance, so it gives us much more of an ability to work closer with team members and do applications we previously weren't able to do" in huntsville - sd - waay31 news. toyota says the first "co-bot" was introduced to the plant in 2017. it hopes to have 15 by the end of the year.