Speech to Text for Tuscumbia seeks flood mitigation plans to stop future flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information... in the wake of the devastating floods that hit the shoals - some cities are exploring federal grants to prevent future flooding. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the shoals to explain one plan to fix flooding issues. breken? i am here in downtown tuscumbia and prior to the floods in february the city was already exploring options to stop flooding here, because anytime their are flash floods these streets turn into creeks. pruit- our business almost always floods whenever we get flash flooding or lots of rain. amber pruit owns willows day spa in downtown tuscumbia and says her parking lot turns into a river at least a few times a year. pruit- the parking lot floods a lot and then a lot runs downs the street and ends up clogging our drains and flooding. this video shows cave street flooding too. tuscumbia mayor kerry underwood said because of february's floods the federal emergency management agency is offering cities a chance to improve infrastructure to reduce flooding in the future. underwood- the federal government says if we can improve something so the damage is lessened for the next event they are willing to pay for 75% of that as well and the state will also pay 12% so we basically have an 87% off sale for anything we want to do to improve our flooding situations in town. mayor underwood says the city will present a plan to fema to fix their problem spots. underwood- we're looking at mostly storm water issues and ways we can divert water in different places, fix waters so more of it can go under a certain culvert opposed to it overflowing into the roads. we're looking at directing water in places that can handle it better than places that are handling it today. pruit says she hopes the city and federal government can get everything moving to stop her business from flooding in the future. pruit- it would be great to have them get that funding to be able to get it fixed quicker, probably a lot quicker than us trying to fund it on our own. mayor underwood tells us the city will present its plan in the next few weeks. then it will be up to fema to decide if tuscumbia will get the reduced costs to prevent flooding in the future. live in tuscumbia bt waay31.