Speech to Text for Huntsville Fire: Humphrey's Bar and Grill fire accidental, started in kitchen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's sydney martin has been talking to the manager today. she's live on washington street. sydney, when might they reopen? dan, najahe- i talked to a manager today who told me they aren't ready to talk about the fire just yet---and they're waiting for all the inspections to be done... people in the area told me they hope the well known restaurant reopens soon. james humphreys, visiting huntsville, "we were out from a lunch break for our conference...and i saw there was a humphreys bar and grill here and my names humphreys so of course i had to go check it out." james humphreys told me he's visiting huntsville this week from missouri-and wanted to try out humphreys bar and grill in downtown huntsville..but when he showed up for lunch he learned that likely won't happen. james humphreys, visiting huntsville, "we heard there were a few good places down here and this was one of them so we were just out and about trying to check them out." people who work downtown told me humphreys is a go to lunch spot for them... nick lasater, lives in huntsville, "we usually go there for lunch because we can walk through washington park and sit on the patio which is absolutely beautiful and either have some beer of a food so we are probably there once or twice a week." and now they'll have to go somewhere else until it reopens. huntsville fire and rescue says their crews extinguished the fire in the kitchen in about 30 minutes... in that time, the fire spread to the second floor and roof, as nearby residents watched in shock. customers told me they hope the bar and grill gets back on its feet soon. nick lasater, lives in huntsville,"they're a really great lunch spot for all of our downtown family to go there. we are rooting for them to get back on their feet because they do have good food." this afternoon humphrey's has not said when it expects to reopen...and told us the bottle which also has the same owners is not open currently because it's without power...but it was not damaged by the fire. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.