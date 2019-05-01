Speech to Text for Geraldine School Threat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

how the fire started. more breaking news this morning-- a student is being questioned this morning after threats were made against geraldine high school. that's according to the dekalb county superintendent. waay 31's casey albritton is live with how the county is responding. casey? greg...alyssa... superintendent, jason barnett, says parents have been concerned since last night. in his facebook post, he says the potential threats were made through text messages and social media. in the facebook post, barnett says the district is currently working with dekalb county sheriff's office to ensure students' safety. barnett says a student is being questioned about the threats and messages. however this morning-- we're not sure if the student has officially been arrested. barnett also says the county is monitoring any more possible threats to the campus. the community has been responding to the facebook post...one even said her children are safe because they won't be going to