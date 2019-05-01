Speech to Text for Fire at Humphrey's

we have some breaking news from overnight -- a popular downtown bar and grill caught fire. you're looking at video of the flames shooting up from humphrey's bar and grill. you can see lots of smoke coming from the building. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the bar with a look at how this fire may have started. greg...alyssa...the flames are out now...and you can see the damage left behind...adlib some of what i see vo huntsville fire and rescue tell us the call came in around 10:30 tuesday night. when they got to the bar the fire was in the grill... they told us there was so much fire it was wrapped around the hood vent and got in between the walls. waay 31 learned huntsville utilities had to come out to cut power and to cut a gas line... live we're still waiting to hear from huntsville fire to see if they have determined a cause. we'll also be reaching out to the bar this morning to find out if they'll be closed down and if so, for how long. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. the moulton fire chief said insurance adjusters and