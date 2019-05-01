Speech to Text for Fire at Humphrey's

and more breaking news-- a fire started at a popular downtown bar and grill in huntsville. you're looking at video a viewer took as the flames shot into the air. the fire happened around 10-30 last night at humphrey's bar and grill on washington street. waay31'srodney a ross is live now at humphrey's with a look at how theh fire started. live adlib what i see waay 31 talked with fire crews-- who tell us the fire started in the grill area and got in between the walls-- and most of the damage is to the back on the building. vo take a look at this video.... you can see a lot of smoke around the building.... huntsville fire told us when they got here the fire was in the grill area and there was so much of it -- it went around the hood vent and got between the walls. a waay 31 reporter on the scene learned huntsville utilities had to come out and cut the power... they also had to cut the gas line... live no word yet on what caused the fire or how long the business will be closed -- if at all. once we have that information we'll be sure to update you both here and online. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.