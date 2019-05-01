Speech to Text for Wednesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start with waay 31's casey albritton. insurance adjusters and private investigators are taking over after several businesses were destroyed in a fire in moulton. many of the business owners impacted by this fire told us they had to talk with their insurance companies before deciding the next step. rodneya. the madison city school superintendent says there needs to be a property tax increase to pay for new schools to accommodate growth. the district is narrowing in on a specific date for a vote. the superintendent is also changing up pre-k starting next year to help combat the growth. wikileaks founder, julian assange, was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison. the british judge said assange deserved nearly the maximum sentence of one year because of the sevarity of his offense. assange fled to the equadorian embassy in london back in 2012 reportedly to avoid extradition to sweden. alyssa? attorney general william barr will testify in front of the senate judiciary committee. according to a prepared opening statement, barr will defend the way he characterized special counsel robert mueller's report. this will be barr's first time in front of congress since a redacted version of the mueller report was released. today is waay 31 law call helpline call in day. you can call and get free legal advice from a team of local lawyers. that phone number is on your screen. law