Speech to Text for Titans players invade Rocket City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

town tuesday at the u.s. space and rocket center, players are driving all across the southeast speaking to children about chasing their dreams. rashan evans, sharif finch, dane cruikshank, dennis kelly spoke to space cam kiddos this afternoon... it was a cool moment for evans who grew up and auburn, then played for the univeresity of alabama. he says he loves giving back to his home state, and being in nashville makes it easy for his fam to travel up 65 to watch him play on sundays. my family gets to drive four and a half, maybe less than that without traffic to see me, sometimes you never get that type of situation, some guys get you know pulled a part from their family for 1000s and 1000s of miles, you know every now and then their family gets to see them, every other game so, for me to have that blessing, its amazing his teammate dennis kelly talked about how cool it was to have the nfl draft in music city. he said his favorite part was watching it thorugh his four-year-old's eyes. my four year old liked the helmets, she really got a kick out of it, so it was a really cool experience, she got to do the 40 yard dash, she was super