Speech to Text for Huntsville high student signs with UAB Soccer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school year is wrapping up, meaning more singings are happening in north alabama for our senior athletes, two huntsville high students are playing college soccer! willsey league and ben colebaugh have put in the work year round, now its paid off. willsey is staying in state going to uab to join the blazers soccer team. he says he couldn't pass this opportunity up. uab is a very very good soccer school, i was fortunate enough to get a spot on there, when i got the spot, i was all for