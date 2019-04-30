Speech to Text for Havoc fans celebrate second championship win

waay 31 sports director lynden blake joins us now and people across huntsville were celebrating the havoc's win today. and it is something to celebrate. the havoc has worked so hard to get their second championship win in a row! now, waay 31's lauren cavassini spoke to people at the celebration about what this win means to them. hundreds of people gathered outside the von braun center to celebrate the huntsville havoc's second straight sphl president's cup win. this year the havoc took down in state rivals the birmingham bulls and during the festivities i caught up with fans asking them how it felt when they watched the havoc win. madison hooks/huntsville havoc fan: "i was shocked. i was so in shock that i was cheering but i really didn't know what to do." laura joy/huntsville havoc fan: "it's been quite an adventure. we've been here since the beginning of the channel cats and have gone through the ups and downs and it's amazing. the whole organization is so much fun and so interesting." jeff brown/huntsvill e havoc fan: "we're pretty excited. we started coming last year and they won a championship last year and we followed them ever since. they have a very good team, a very good coaching staff and it's really a lot of fun week in and week out. they're games are always exciting and the kids always have a lot of fun here at the games." we even talked to havoc player sy nutkevich what it's like celebrating not one but two president's cup. sy: "it's a great event. i think this was probably the highlight of my time last year, definitely was the parade. coming here celebrating and getting on stage. it shows what this organization really means to the fans. you know, on a tuesday after work they didn't go home. they got their kids or their family and come out here and hang out with us for two hours, whatever it is, just to see us one last time and celebrate the moment with us this year." ll: what a way to end an incredible year for the huntsville havoc. plus it was announced by havoc owner keith jeffries that he and head coach glenn detulleo have verbally agreed to have detulleo stay on as head coach for another five years. reporting in huntsville, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports.