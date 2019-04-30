Speech to Text for Forum to discuss growing e-cigarette epidemic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight at ten ... madison parents ... police officers ... and school leaders got together to talk about the e-cigarette epidemic among young people everywhere. they discussed how they're going to fight the problem in their schools ... thanks for joining us. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sarah singleterry was there ... she joins us live now at madison city hall to walk us through the biggest challenges e-cigarettes cause for law enforcement and school leaders ... the overarching message at tonight's forum here at city hall was education ... teaching parents the dangers of vaping in hopes they'll pass the information onto their kids who often times don't know what they're putting in their bodies ... jannifer pride "we stay away from the things that are no-nos like drugs, and i consider vaping a type of drug." as a parent jannifer pride never thought she'd find herself talking to her 10 year old about vaping ... but that's how widespread the trend is ... jp "we talk about the health concerns and that we don't follow the leader, we are the leader." on tuesday night, madison city schools and the partnership for a drug free community invited parents to learn and ask questions about the nationwide vaping trend among young people ... according to last year's national teen drug survey ... 17.6 percent of 8th graders ... 32.3 percent of 10th graders ... and 37.3 percent of 12th graders said they vaped or used e- cigarettes ... officer shane kyker is the school resource officer at james clemons high school ... he said they're finding themselves being more reactive than proactive against the issue because students are doing a good job sneaking e- cigarettes into school ... officer shane kyker "that's the biggest struggle for us, how easily these items are able to be concealed." he said they're catching an average of three students per week with an e-cigarette ... and their getting caught because of anonymous tips ... i asked ... and madison city school officials told me a student caught with a e- cigarette is given a disciplinary hearing ... and because the device is considered drug paraphernalia ... students are getting an average punishment of 25 days in alternative school the first time they're caught ... right now ... more than half of the district's alternative school population is there for vaping ... osk "we tend to see the same kids getting in trouble for whether its fighting or different things in the school, but those aren't the kids getting caught with these juuls or these vaping devices. pride doesn't plan on her daughter ever being in that situation ... jp "i'm just hoping she doesn't get into it. we talk about that kind of stuff, and i hope she pays attention." officer kyker along with school and public health officials encourage all parents to follow pride's example and talk about this with your child