Speech to Text for 2019 Panoply festival held at Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville

today -- hundreds of people went to big spring park in downtown huntsville to take part in the 2019 panoply festival. the second day of the festival had everything from art booths ... to food ... to activities for kids. people also got to enjoy the beautiful day outside while listening and dancing to music from local artists. one family we spoke with said it's fun for the whole family. "i think it's a great time. it's not a lot of cost to get in . great family fun and entertainment for all ages. i'm having fun too. you can please everyone with one visit. that's hard to do." there was also a tent with student artwork on display. the third and final day of the festival starts at 11 in the morning and runs until 6 tomorrow night.