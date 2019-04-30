Speech to Text for TVA adding a 63,000-square-foot facility to Muscle Shoals property

new details... take a drive along reservation road in muscle shoals ... and you'll probably wonder what in the world is going on! huge steel beams. electrical gear lining the road. tonight we can report it's a huge project by the tennessee valley authority. waay 31's breken terry explains the impact it'll have on the community. i am here on reservation road in muscle shoals on tva's property and you can see construction crews out here with these large beams. tva says they are building a large warehouse to repair turbines not just for our dams but for facilities across seven states. jeff geofkeemer walks the tennessee valley authority trails every week. he's been wondering what's being built on reservation road. geofkeemer- it's kind of interesting. tva tells me it's working on a 63,000 square foot warehouse to repair dam and power grid parts. the authority said it picked the shoals because of its central location to all its properties, and the river. the project will cost about 13.6 million dollars. geofkeemer- well they gotta do it somewhere. tva said it's hiring all local workers to build the warehouse, which will also store parts for nuclear, hydro electric, and other energy producing plants. geofkeemer said he's looking forward to having a new view while he walks the trails. geofkeemer- yeah i like to watch things go up like that. look live tag: tva said they project will be done by august. in muscle shoals bt waay31. tva said the warehouse will cut down on repair costs since everything will be located in the shoals. 63-thousand square feet is quite a facility. to give you perspective, the white house is 55-thousand square feet.