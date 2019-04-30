Speech to Text for Huntsville Havoc celebrate championship at rally

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

huntsville is a hockey town!! the havoc are your back to back southern professional hockley league champs after beating those guys from down i-65 saturday.... havoc sweep the birmingham bulls and now its time to celebrate lauren cavasinni is the middle of the championship rally in downtown huntsville, lauren, hockey fans know how to throw a party! a