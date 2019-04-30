Clear

Huntsville Havoc celebrate championship at rally

Huntsville Havoc celebrate championship at rally

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 7:55 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 7:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Speech to Text for Huntsville Havoc celebrate championship at rally

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

huntsville is a hockey town!! the havoc are your back to back southern professional hockley league champs after beating those guys from down i-65 saturday.... havoc sweep the birmingham bulls and now its time to celebrate lauren cavasinni is the middle of the championship rally in downtown huntsville, lauren, hockey fans know how to throw a party! a
Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events