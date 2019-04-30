Speech to Text for Heavily Traveled Road Reopens After Storm Damage

but it may not last long. bert stinson road in falkville was shutdown for two weeks over fear of collapsing. waay31's steven dilsizian revisited the damaged road and learned it could close and reopen again multiple times. bert stinson road will be reopened by the close of business tuesday -- but if heavy rain or more equipment comes in to make the final repairs... workers may have to close the road once again. take sot: david taylor - lives on bert stinson road "i'm glad its finally open to be honest with you! when you get ups and fedex deliveries i've had to go meet them at the block" david taylor has lived on bert stinson road since 1972 and tells me the road closure has been more than a slight inconvenience. take sot: david taylor - lives on bert stinson road "we live about 2 miles to the local store and if you take the detour it takes 9 and a half miles" bert stinson road was falling apart due to broken culvert pipes under the road. when it would rain, the water would flood the street. morgan county district three commissioner don stisher closed the road for over 2 weeks for temporary repairs, making sure there are no safety issues. he says there was a constant push from the public to reopen the road. take sot: don stisher - morgan county commissioner "we had numerous phone calls each and every day since the period of time that we did close it and i don't blame the folks, they were calling to inquire what the plan was, whats the hold up, what the deal is" stisher says public demand was only one of the reasons for reopening the damaged road. he tells me the project will cost 70 thousand dollars and the equipment needed to make the repairs isn't available yet... take sot: don stisher - morgan county commissioner "we will temporarily reopen it and then probably when school is out and its a little bit drier before summer we'll come back in and close the road" stisher says heavy rain is the main concern with the project. it could wash away some of the repairs already made and cause the road to be unsafe again. if heavy rain is in the forecast, he says they will simply close the road again. taylor understands its a safety issue at the end of the day. take sot: david taylor - lives on bert stinson road "its going to take some time and i understand that, so i understand that. they are doing the best they can do and i appreciate that" in falkville -- sd -- waay31 news.