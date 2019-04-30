Speech to Text for Neighbors concerned with trash troubles

tonight on waay 31 news at 10 ... tonight - neighbors in new market are still dealing with a giant eyesore outside their homes. we first told you about the problem yesterday on at 4... piles of trash discarded along the driveway and road. waay 31's sydney martin is getting answers ... and learned the homeowner could face big fines if the problem isn't fixed. syd, "the madison county health department told me it visited the house for the first time tuesday..and said it will be issuing a health code violation...neighb ors out here told me the smell is still so bad they want to wear a mask when they're outside." the solid waste division of the health department told me the homeowner has violated code by not placing the trash in a dumpster. i also learned the health department will send a notice to the homeowner, giving him or her 10-days to resolve the issue. if they don't the health department can take them to court. neighbors told me finally having some type of answer makes them hopeful the smell and trash will soon be gone. hannah bradford, neighbor , "now that they finally came out here and saw what we are dealing with i'm glad they are going to take action and fix this for our community." now if the problem is not corrected, and the homeowner is found guilty of a health law violation ... the penalty is anywhere from 25 to 500 dollars a day until the problem is fixed. the health department told me it hopes the issue is resolved in the next 10 days. in madison county sm waay 31 news. neighbors told us about rats and termites at the garbage ... we asked about that. we were told if neighbors want something done about that - they need to contact another division of the health