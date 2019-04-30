Speech to Text for Concerns with state expungement law

now moves to the state senate. new at 6 -- the waay-31 i-team is digging deeper into a state law that will keep a capital murder arrest on an innocent man's record for life! i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. we're talking about demorris lauderdale ... who was charged after a murder last month. on friday ... huntsville police released him from jail, and a judge formally dismissed charges on monday. but unless the law changes, the capital murder charge will haunt him for life. waay 31's steven dilsizian is at the madison county courthouse to show us the new information he uncovered, and efforts to change the law. guys i spent the day reading through court documents and state law ... and learned the alabama expungement law was recently expanded in 2017. it states a violent offense, such as capital murder, can be expunged ... but only in limited cases, and not in lauderdale's. greg varner - lauderdale's defense attorney "pursuant to our current statute, this stays on his record." greg varner spent the past month defending his client demorris lauderdale for a crime he says his client didn't commit. lauderdale was jailed on a capital murder charge after huntsville police believed he was the man who killed 19- year-old austin rich in march. lauderdale's attorney presented surveillance pictures showing his client hundreds of miles away in georgia, near the time of the murder. the charges were dismissed on monday. but varner says because of a flawed statute, the capital murder charge stays on his record. take sot: greg varner "and so every employer that presumably does a background check on him, it'll show up that he was charged with capital murder." varner tells me the judge dismissed the case against lauderdale without prejudice - meaning police can file charges against him down the road in this case. take sot: greg varner "the phrase is jeopardy has not attached to the prosecution against demorris lauderdale. its possible, its in the legal possibilities, that they could recharge him" previously, the alabama expungement law did not allow violent felony offenses to be cleared under any circumstances. the law was amended in 2017 to include expungement if a person is acquitted at trial. but lauderdale didn't go to trial. and even though his murder case was dismissed, he doesn't qualify. varner tells me he's written about the flawed expungement law in his legal blog. i reached out to the attorney general's office for comment on the law ... steve marshall's people directed me to the alabama house. i've tried contacting members there to see if this unintended consequence is on their radar ... i have yet to hear back. reporting live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. we've asked huntsville police what evidence they used to arrest lauderdale. they told us they had witness statements, and "photo lineup" identification. but they wouldn't tell us any more. when we asked today where they stand in making arrests in the murder - they said they had no information to release right now. all of our previous reporting into this case is available online at waay t-v dot com under the