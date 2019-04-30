Speech to Text for Sheriff Reflects On First 100 Days In Office

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening... morgan county sheriff ron puckett has been in office for 100 days now, and we're learning more about the growth and the obstacles he's been facing since taking the job in january. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the sheriff's office with what the man in charge has to say about his time there so far. scottie? sheriff puckett says, in the world we're living in now, technology has become a big part of his job and the way most things are done here at the sheriff's office. ironically, he says, technology has been both his best friend and his worst enemy since he took office. ron puckett, morgan county sheriff "i'm blessed. honored and blessed to work with these men and women." one hundred days in and morgan county sheriff ron puckett says he couldn't love his job any more. and it's not just because he's hearing how well he's doing. he says it's been a team effort since the start. ron puckett, morgan county sheriff he says it's been a team effort since the start. ron puckett, morgan county sheriff "it's not 'ron puckett,' it's 'the sheriff's office.' we would not be successful today without the men and women who work here and love what they do. they know how to do what they do well, and they do it with a smile on their face." sheriff puckett says, since he's been in office, the department has issued several promotions and added many new faces, including more deputies on the road, an accountant, and a public information officerwhom the sheriff says has been one of the biggest assets. ron puckett, morgan county sheriff "everywhere i go, people talk about our social media sites and how well they're informed, and how thankful they are that we are giving them that information." with all of those posts on social media, and their recent partnership with the app, nextdoor, you'd never know the sheriff's biggest challenge has been technology. ron puckett, morgan county sheriff "our computer system has been down and really not working well." but he says that should be fixed in the near future. not to mention, they have a new app coming that will help to keep folks informed of what's going on in the county. ron puckett, morgan county sheriff "they can look at pistol permits, they can look at inmates, they can search sex offenders." overall, sheriff puckett says he's looking forward to the future with one main goal in mind. ron puckett, morgan county sheriff "we are determined to do the best we can to help morgan county citizens be protected." the sheriff tells me he hopes their computer issues are resolved by in the next two weeks. as far the new app goes, he says they'll be announcing it's launch date on their social media pages once it's ready and available for download. reporting live in morgan county, sk,