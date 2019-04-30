Speech to Text for Man Charged With Rape & Kidnapping

tonight -- details on a horrific crime... the man on your screen is in the madison county jail after huntsville police say he burned and raped a woman he held hostage in his home. they said luke cole met the woman on facebook.. police told us cole kept her at his home on broadview drive in north huntsville. after holding her more than 24 hours -- he took her to the shell gas station less than a mile away on sparkman drive. that's when she got away! a neighbor at the apartment complex next to the gas station called 9-1-1. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department working to learn more about the case. sally mixon, lives in huntsville , "i was like goodness that is so scary." sally mixon lives in patterson place apartments off blue spring road and told me she heard about the kidnapping and rape-- but didn't realize the woman got help in her apartment complex. police said the victim got away from 36 year old luke cole and started banging on a neighbors door at about 5 a-m monday morning. "i'm glad she was able to get away and get to someone who was able to help her." according to police the woman met cole on facebook and when she went over to his house he assaulted and raped her... police said the victim has serious injuries because cole burned all over her body--including her private areas. sally mixon, lives in huntsville , "that is something awful. that's demonic." now the victim is at vanderbilt hospital being treated for her injuries. sally mixon, lives in huntsville , "that could have ended really bad..even though it did end kind of horrible. she did get away with her life. " mixon told me her apartment complex is normally fairly quiet...and has a lot of seniors living there. sally mixon, lives in huntsville , "that was very fortunate that someone opened the door because being an old person sometimes they shy away from opening the door." now she hopes this serves as a warning to others about why you should be cautious when meeting someone you met online. sally mixon, lives in huntsville , "why would you meet somebody...well they meet all the time but i wouldn't do it." tonight-- huntsville police said cole could possibly face more charges. i checked and he is still in the madison county jail. police told me his bond was set at 150 thousand dollars. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.