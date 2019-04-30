Speech to Text for Huntsville Havoc celebrate championship at rally

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today, the huntsville havoc will invite everyone to help celebrate winning the 2019 s-p-h-l president's cup. waay 31 sports reporter lauren cavasinni joins us live with details on all the celebration action. lauren, how are things there? dan/najahe, things are being set up outside the von braun center right now for the havoc's championship rally to honor this team for winning the president's cup for the second straight year. the havoc's motto this year was to defend the crown after they beat the peoria rivermen from illinois last year in the championship series. they were one step closer after beating their in state rivals the birmingham bulls on friday down at the pelham civic center in overtime. on saturday, the havoc had the chance to secure the cup on their home ice and they took down the bulls four to two. they were able to celebrate with their fans inside the v-b-c and then in the locker room with champagne showers.