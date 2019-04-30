Speech to Text for Mall Road repaving project is underway in Florence

we're learning new information this afternoon about a huge road project in florence that's disrupting business, and causing drivers to lose patience. the city is working on a repaving project that will cost tax payers about 3- million dollars. waay31's breken terry joins us live to show us the problems it's creating, and when it might end. breken? i am here on mall road and you can see detour signs dotting the area, businesses owners along this road tell us it's been a pain but they are glad to see their tax dollars at work. helms- it was pretty rough with all the pot holes. larry helms owns h-t cellular pm mall road. he said he's glad to see the busy road get the attention it needs, but it comes at a personal cost. helms- yeah it's hurt we've been off probably 50% the last couple of weeks but it's just one of those things you have to go along with. the city of florence tells me it knew the project could slow down some business. that's why crews are coming in at night to do construction on entrances to the businesses, to lessen the inconvenience for owners like helms. helms- i appreciate anything they do because as slow as business is now it hurts. the detours change weekly as crews work on mall and hough roads, because this isn't your typical repaving project. crews are tearing up the roads to get to the foundation then adding layers of new asphalt. the project will be done in about 75 days, something helms is looking forward to. helms- it's just hard to get in and out but hopefully it will get better now. once all the roadways have the new layer of asphalt crews will come in and put a sealing over the roads so drivers can expect more route changes until the project is complete. live in flo bt waay31.