Huntsville seniors attend annual Senior Fishing Rodeo

today huntsville seniors got the chance to participate in the annual senior fishing rodeo at brahan spring park! the rodeo began at eight this morning... seniors brought their fishing poles, bate, and chairs... the fishing rodeo encourages seniors to get outside and have fun. 88-year-old, catherine acklin, attends the event every year... she says the rodeo is about more than just winning the competition. catherine acklin/ senior "to be alive....i'm excited...and able to fish, bate my own hook, catch my own fish... so it's very exciting." ashley polesak/ huntsville parks and recreation "i think with seniors especially, sometimes they're a forgotten population and we just love getting them out here, interacting with them, and they get to meet new people." at the end of the fishing rodeo, prizes were awarded for the most fish caught, the biggest fish caught, and the oldest person to catch a fish. younger anglers will soon get their turn to show what they can reel in... the madison county youth fishing rodeo is this weekend at sharon johnston park. you have to be between the ages of 5 and 15 to enter. registration is at 7:30 saturday morning. make sure to bring your child's report card with a photo i-d... there will be a prize for the highest grade! ... as well as the day's largest catch.