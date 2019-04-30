Speech to Text for Anti-bullying forum

a huntsville board of education member is working to fight bullying in her district. michelle watkins told us bullying is a problem that needs more attention. waay31'srodneya ross is live at the huntsville board of ed with exactly what happened at that anti-bullying forum. greg...alyssa...michelle watkins told us she gets a call a week from parents saying their student is being bullied-- and that's where the anti-bullying workshop comes into play. it's aim is to give students the tools they need to recognize the signs of bullying and to report it. vo watkins hosted an anti-bullying forum at jemison high school on monday where students learned what to do if they are being bullied whether it's physical, verbal, relational, or cyber. watkins told us bullying is a problem in the district that needs to be identified and solved. waay 31 talked to one student who told us she has been bullied verbally, physically, and online...and she knows she's not the only one. she told us bullying can be damaging -- but that you can also overcome it like she did. at the forum -- the students were taught they shouldn't retaliate...instead they should let an adult know. and parents with students being bullied should send emails to create a paper trail... "talk to your principal. if you don't get any resolution with your principal reach out to the district, reach out to your board members." watkins also told us she plans on making these workshops a regular event and wants to create an anti- bullying task force for her district. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. yesterday's forum was already planned and in place before a freshman at huntsville high took his own life earlier this month. nigel shleby was laid to rest on saturday. that same day local music group josh and judy allison honored shelby at panoply arts festival. judy allison made a special solo performance and dedicated one of their songs to shelby. "we all go through tough times.....we are born to love nigel shelby's obituary says he wanted to be an activist for the l-g-b-t-q community.