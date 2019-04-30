Clear

Tuesday Traffic Check and Law Helpline

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 7:37 AM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 7:37 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

if you need some legal advice, listen up! tomorrow waay 31 is hosting a law helpline... you can call in and get free legal advice from a team of local lawyers. it starts at 6 tomorrow morning and runs until 6 tomorrow night. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the
