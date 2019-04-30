Speech to Text for Anti-bullying Forum

huntsville city schools students and parents are learning more about bullying-- through an anti-bullying workshop. two weeks ago-- huntsville high freshman nigel shelby took his own life. family members say he fought depression-- and had been bullied for being gay. he was seeking treatment at the time of his death. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with a closer look into what the workshop aims to do. good morning greg and alyssa...bullying has been a hot topic across the country -- and here at home -- especially since a huntsville city schools student took his own life almost two weeks ago. now parents, teachers, and the community are working to make sure kids know what to do if they are being bullied. huntsville city schools board member michelle watkins organized the event after recognizing how big of a problem bullying is in the district. watkins told us she gets one call a week from a parent about their student being bullied. during the workshop at jemison high school-- students learned they should not retaliate if they are being bullied-- but instead tell an adult. they also learned the different signs of bullying. parents were taught they could also help by starting a paper trail via email. at last night's workshop-- waay 31 talked to a student who is a junior at lee high school. she told us she's been bullied verbally, physically, and online and told us she's not alone. she said she overcame her bullying situation and has a message for any other students facing the same issues. "other kids should not be scared to speak up and if that person doesn't do anything, or do the right thing, speak up again. you can never stop speakin' up. don't give up and you are worth something." watkins told us she plans on creating an anti-bullying task force for her district and have regular anti-bullying workshops to keep fighting the problem. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. happening today.