Tuesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. this morning, we are working to learn more information on a hostage situation that happened in huntsville. police arrested and charged luke cole with rape, assault, and kidnapping. police say the victim escaped his home and got help after meeting on facebook. she's being treated for serious injuries. the huntsville city council approved a property tax referendum-- and will now ask the state to allow people to vote on it. mayor tommy battle says the referendum is needed to update language in the current tax law to include newly annexed land. happening today, the alabama house is expected to debate an abortion bill that would make abortion a felony. it would only allow abortion in cases where the pregnancy is a direct threat to the mother's health. happening today. president trump is expected to meet with house speaker nancy pelosi and senate minority leader chuck schumer. the three will discuss the country's infrastructure. casey? saturday night the havoc beat the birmingham bulls to secure their president's cup win for the second year in a row. last year-- they beat out the peroria riverman on their home turf in illinois for the title. now-- the huntsville havoc want to celebrate. happening today. a few players from the tennessee titans will be in huntsville to sign autographs and meet with fans. the event is at the u.s space and rocket center. it starts at 4:30 this afternoon. the