Speech to Text for Huntsville historic districts meet to discuss ideas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

night of debate. new at ten.. changes may be on the way to regulations governing huntsville's historic districts... tonight the city spoke with people who live in historic districts to gather ideas for stream lining regulations... a spokesman for the city tells waay 31 homeowners and buyers have run into issues in the past with trying to paint homes and replace windows... "we would love to be able to be able to offer homeowners a little bit more flexibility, but also clarity on what their options are for preserving. at the end of the day it may be that we don't make any changes." there will be several meetings through the year. if the city decides to make changes to the historic district regulations, there will be a public hearing before the city council