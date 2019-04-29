Speech to Text for Avery Johnson honored at Dick Vitale Gala next weekend

tuesday. its the 26 anniversary of jimmy valvano's death. the legendary basketball coach and broadcaster died of cancer in 1993. since then, his friend dick vitale has dedicated his life to raising money for cancer research specifically for children. this year, avery johnson will help vitale raise money at his annual gala. johnson is one of three celebrities honored next weekend. the former nba star and alabama coach says vitale asked him to be part of this years event at a basketball game, and he didn't think twice. johnson says he wants to break last years record of 3.7 million dollars for the jimmy v foundation. my heart goes out to all the families who have lost a loved one to cancer, thats why we have to keep on fighitng, we gotta get up off the mat and keep on fighting if you want to help with the fight against pediatric cancer,