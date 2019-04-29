Clear

Gus Malzahn wins Closest To Pin Challenge

AU football coach back-to-back champ on golf course

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Gus Malzahn wins Closest To Pin Challenge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

parking garage. you know who else is a back to back winner, gus malzahn. the auburn football coach won the closest to the pin title in the coaches divsion today at the chick fil a peach bowl charity golf tournament. he edged ole miss head coach matt luke by two inches to secure the win for auburn. its his third title in five years, as he would say, he really executed the game plan. malzahn won 5,000 dollars for his charity!! the main golf tourney
Huntsville
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events