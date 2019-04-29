Speech to Text for Harvest Elementary nationally recognized

in november... new tonight... harvest elementary became the first school in the state to be recognized as a project lead the way school. about 200 schools across the country receive this honor. the non profit organization recognizes schools that provide access to innovative learning opportunities through their program. more than 75 percent of students at harvest elementary participated in the program. the school's principal says the program gives students the opportunity to learn more advanced skills sooner. project lead the way is a curriculum that is a stem curriculum where students are making robots, making planes, stuff that normally you do in middle school were able to do that with our kindergarteners and first graders now" harvest can