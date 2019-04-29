Speech to Text for Havoc Championship Rally Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you know whats harder than winning the presidents cup??? winning the cup back to back years, the huntsville havoc, beat the odss and they're sphl champs for the second year in the row, so time to celebrate with all their fans!! the havoc are hosting their championship celebration tomorrow outside of the von braun center in downtown huntsville. the party takes place on the front steps of propst arena. this win left center christian powers speechless. it's really special, great group of guys, we are really tight, and its really great feeling best hockey tradition right there, when the players get to skate around the rink, hoisting the cup. again... vbc tomorrow, form 6-8 go tell these players how proud you are of them, repping huntsville as back to back champs. food & drinks will be available for purchase. free parking in the monroe st