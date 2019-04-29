Speech to Text for Decatur basketball team loses essentials after bus fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you're looking at pictures of a bus that was carrying a decatur basketball team... they were on the way to a tournament when their bus caught on fire ... everyone's ok but the team did lose some essentials ... waay 31's sarah singleterry talked to coaches and players today. they described their scary experience and how they made the choice to keep moving forward ... ks "when the last boy was getting off the bus, the last player getting off the bus, we started seeing flames." kashonna strong coaches a travel basketball team based in decatur ... on friday, she was driving the team to a tournament in atlanta when she started to smell something and saw smoke ... she told her players to run and leave everything behind ... ks "next thing we know it just started flaming and black smoke came immediately." everyone was okay ... strong said she called 9-1-1 and decatur youth services sent vans to pick them up ... but her players lost gaming systems ... cell phones ... shoes ... basketballs ... and their new game jerseys ... ks "i had to stay calm for the boys. deep down i was nervous, but i didn't panic." hours later ...the team regrouped and got back on the road ... they made it to the tournament in atlanta ... and all three teams, based on age groups, placed ... cameron mitchell "it was never a question. basketball is what we love." sarah: the team is back at practice in the gym right behind me ... and after the bus caught on fire friday, coach strong wants to get them back to being tournament ready ... which means they may need the community's help. ks "we're just trying to fund to get the jerseys, to reimburse for the jerseys, shoes, basketballs, basically just the things we need to play." no matter what happens next, strong knows her team is mentally prepared after what they just went through kashonna strong "i teach my guys all the time that adversity is nothing, so you have to get through adversity." cm "we faced adversity and we overcame it." in decatur ss waay 31 news