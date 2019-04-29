Speech to Text for Anti-bullying workshop held at Jemison High School

in the wake of huntsville high school freshman nigel shelby taking his own life... students in huntsville city schools are learning about the signs of bullying and what to do if they're being bullied. it's all part of an anti-bullying workshop at jemison high school... shelby's family says he was being treated for depression... but bullying may have played a role.... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he's finding out just how bad the bullying problem is in the district... huntsville city board of education member michelle watkins... who put on the workshop here at jemison high school tonight tells me this was not in response to nigel shelby's death... but she says his death does make this event even more important... lashanda haygood is a junior at lee high school... she tells me while in school.. she's been verbally bullied... physically bullied... and cyber bullied... and she isn't the only one... lashanda haygood/lee high school junior "i see it happen every day, like they'll make fun of kids, different kids, for like their shoes their clothes, it could be anything." she says bullying can do more damage than people know... lashanda haygood/lee high school junior "they'll just be joking around and everybody thinks its funny, but at the same time you don't know what that persons thinks. you don't know what that person is going through." on average... huntsville city schools board member michelle watkins tells me she gets one call a week from a parent saying their child is being bullied... michelle watkins/huntsvil le city schools board member "bullying is a problem, and you can't solve, or resolve, a problem unless you identify it." whether it be verbal... physical... relational... or cyber bullying... this workshop is teaching kids to not retaliate... and to tell an adult... watkins says parents can get involved via email... so there is a paper trail... michelle watkins/huntsvil le city schools board member "talk to your principle. if you don't get any resolution with your principle reach out to the district, reach out to your board members." haygood tells me she overcame her bullies... and she has a message for other kids going through what she went through... lashanda haygood/lee high school junior "other kids should not be scared to speak up and if that person doesn't do anything, or do the right thing, speak up again. you can never stop speakin' up. don't give up and you are worth something." michelle watkins tells me she plans on creating an anti-bullying task force her district here in north huntsville... where they will have regular meetings like the one here at jemison tonight... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...