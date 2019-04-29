Speech to Text for New Alabama parole legislation in the works

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it was his first court appearance since his arrest last summer. waay 31's breken terry shows us what happened, and the next steps in the case. look live: it was an emotional day for the families of colton lee, marie martin, and martha reliford as they laid eyes on jimmy spencer for the first time in court. a victim's advocate was also here, and talked to me about stopping horrific crimes like this, in the future. patsy humphries- freeman- a monster took her life. that's how martha reliford's sister described jimmy spencer. chained and shackled, spencer appeared in this marshall county courtroom for a status hearing in his capital murder case. spencer is accused of killing seven year old colton lee and his great grandmother, marie martin and their neighbor martha reliford. patsy humphries- freeman- i just feel so sad everyday for that little boy i just can't get him out of my heart and for miss martin too. these two families brought together in tragedy. as waay31 dug into the spencer case we were able to prove he should have never been paroled to begin with, he was then lost in the system, arrested on drug charges but never sent back to prison... weeks later he was arrested for the murders. grantham- the parole board has not taken ownership for any of this or even admitted an error. janette grantham, the director of vocal- a non- profit that advocates for victims came to marshall county for spencer's hearing. grantham said because of the flaws we uncovered they are working with state leaders to pass legislation to fix problems at the parole board. grantham- so that we can ensure these three individuals didn't die in vain and something good can come from this tragedy. senate bill 92 would make it law for the parole board to notify law enforcement anytime a person leaves a place they have been paroled to like a halfway house, the attorney generals legislation would give the governor more power over the parole board and make it illegal to grant early paroles. grantham- all the steps where the parole board failed these victims and our community by releasing this individual after he committed crimes. the families tell us they are leaning on each other for strength and hope for justice. freeman- we just can't go on without each other. look live tag: we know the parole bills have made it out of the senate judiciary committee and will be voted on within the next couple of weeks. in marshall co bt waay31 jimmy spencer will remain behind bars. he has another status hearing set for september 3rd in marshall county. waay 31 has covered this case extensively from the start. breken mentioned several of the issues with the parole board that we uncovered. the records from his time in prison include more than 50 disciplinary reports. you can see the most violent ones that should have kept him behind bars listed on your screen. despite that -- he was released. all of our previous reporting on this case is online at waay t-v dot com under the i-team tab.