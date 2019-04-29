Speech to Text for Bob Jones Baseball Breaking Records

madison baseball team is making a run in the playoffs, while aslo making history. lauren cavasinnin explains. bob jones baseball is fighting for that state championship trophy and is one step closer after beating gadsden city on friday. those back to back wins helped break a school record, and now they're hoping to create a record too hard to ever be broken. john michael: "it's really just exciting, you know, i think we all knew we could do it with a harder schedule this year, but i think all our confidence as a team, together, we just really believed we could do it." coach: "our goal getting into the state playoffs wasn't even to break the school record, it was to get to 43 wins which is, 43 is what it's going to take to win a state championship. i told them the other day, 37 nice, but anything less than 43 is not what we're trying to do." the patriots have won 37 games this season, which is one more than last year's record of 36 wins. " you know that's our 30 plus win season in the last four years which has never been done." while the players are excited they broke their own record, they're also thinking about the bigger picture. dylan ray: "we take it one game at a time, one bat at a time, one pitch at a time. if we just stick to that game plan then we can carry that to win a state championship this year." cam hill: "it's just playing for each other, playing for the coaches." these players ability to execute so well coming from the chemistry between them. john michael: "we're really like a brotherhood, like you said. we all get along and we lift each other up." dylan: "everyone's cutting up before the game, we're never serious. we never take the game too seriously because it is just a game and that's what we're doing out here is playing together and having fun." ll: the patriots are back in action on friday down at vestavia hills high school for a doubleheader. the rebels beat hoover 2 games to 1 to advance to the quarterfinals. last year vestavia lost to huntsville in the first round of state. reporting at bob jones high school, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports. ad-lib sports cross talk